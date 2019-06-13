MTV has announced that former WWE Champion The Rock will receive their prestigious Generation Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The award was established in 2005 as the successor to MTV's Lifetime Achievement Award. The Generation Award celebrates great achievements in movies and is given to artists for various roles, personal and professional flair, and a level of talent. Previous recipients include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Sandra Bullock and Tom Cruise.

Rock responded to the honor on Twitter and wrote, "This one means a lot. Box office revenues are cool, but the thing that really matters is the blessing to positively influence and impact generations along the way. We're gonna rock the house and the mana (and tequila;) will flow this Saturday night!! #generationaward #mtv"

WWE congratulated The Great One with a post on their website. There will be another WWE presence at the MTV awards as Roman Reigns is up for the Best Real-Life Hero Award and the WrestleMania 35 main event with Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been nominated for the Best Fight Award.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9pm ET. You can see MTV's announcement on The Rock below, along with his tweet: