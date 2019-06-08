Things got heated between Tetsuya Naito and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi during the press conference for Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall. During the conference, Ibushi asked right out why Naito hated him, which Naito's response even involved NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi.

Naito replied to Ibushi, "Nobody likes you! The man who likes Kota Ibushi is no longer here." Obviously referring to Kenny Omega, who left New Japan Pro-Wrestling to go to All Elite Wrestling.

After he said that, he asked Chairman Sugabayashi, "Don't you think so Chairman Sugabayashi? You like him as a wrestler, but not as a person, right? Si or no?" Sugabayashi was quiet, so Naito said, "Just as I thought."

Later on, a reporter asked Kota Ibushi, "Naito says that even though he hates you, you're able to have great matches together. Do you also feel your matches are good?" Ibushi replied, "Yes, I'm sad that Naito doesn't like me, but I feel the same way about our matches. Such a shame."

You can read their whole comments on NJPW World's site here.



