- As noted, last night's blue brand show saw RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss win a Triple Threat over Charlotte Flair and Carmella to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for a title match at the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Above is backstage video of Bliss talking to the WWE reporter about the title shot. Bliss said she's feeling good about the match and some of the SmackDown Superstars tried to give her a hard time about being on their show, but she will show them by taking the title back to RAW.

Bliss was asked how special it is to be going for the SmackDown Women's Title as a RAW Superstar. She said, "I mean, it just goes to show that RAW is the A show. So, you can bring any Superstar from RAW, bring them to SmackDown and the show is immediately going to be better. I know I'm not on SmackDown, but that's what the Wild Card Rule is for, right? To help this brand."

Bliss was also asked if the title will ever come back to SmackDown, if she's able to take it to RAW at Stomping Grounds. "As long as I'm holding the title? It stays wherever I go," she said.

- WWE stock was up 0.79% today, closing at $73.68 per share. Today's high was $74.84 and the low was $72.01.

- WWE and Mattel have announced a new exclusive action figure of WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage that will be released at the big San Diego Comic Con in late July. The figure will be up for pre-order from Entertainment Earth beginning Tuesday, June 18.

As seen below, the limited edition Savage figure depicts his look as the iconic spokesman for Slim Jim, and comes in packaging styled like a Slim Jim box. The figure will retail for $29.99.

