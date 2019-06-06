- Above is a new look at WWE NXT Superstar Damian Priest, who will be officially arriving on the black & yellow brand soon. Priest is former ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez, who has received strong reviews since joining the company back in late 2018.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose and The Singh Brothers are among those brought to Saudi Arabia for the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday, according to PWInsider.

We've noted how WWE NXT Superstars, including Matt Riddle, have been rumored for the Battle Royal. The only NXT Superstar that can be confirmed for the match as of this writing is Mansoor Al-Shehail. Mansoor is a Saudi Arabian talent who first appeared for WWE at Greatest Royal Rumble last year.

As we've noted, other names set for the Battle Royal are Elias, Mojo Rawley, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

- Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day met with Special Olympics powerlifter Hassan Alhadhariti in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier today while doing WWE Super ShowDown promotional appearances. There's no word yet on if Big E and Woods will appear in the 50-Man Battle Royal, or if they will just participate in the Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston match. Below is video from the appearance with Alhadhariti: