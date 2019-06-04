As seen above, Elias revealed during a WWE SmackDown commercial break that he will be an entrant in the 50-Man Battle Royal at Friday's WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE still has not confirmed a list of SSD Battle Royal participants, but Mojo Rawley confirmed his spot in the match during a RAW commercial break segment on Monday. We noted before that there could be WWE NXT Superstars brought to the Kingdom for the Battle Royal, and that Matt Riddle's name has been discussed for the match.

As seen below, Karl Anderson confirmed that he and Luke Gallows will be making the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Battle Royal. It looks like AJ Styles could be in the match as well. Styles is among the Superstars featured in SSD promotional material, but WWE has not announced a singles match for him.

Anderson wrote, "Flyin to Saudi Arabia soon. I'm gonna win the 50 man over the top rope battle royal .. Then the rocket is strapped to the #GoodBrothers"