- The above video is about former Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai returning back to the ring after suffering a broken orbital bone.

- According to Eck's Files, fans could finally see who will be the next member of Villain Enterprises. Kevin Eck explained in his column that there is a strong chance the fourth member of Villain Enterprises will be revealed during Best in the World weekend, so either on the June 28 PPV or the TV taping in Philadephia the day after.

- Ring of Honor shared an interesting fact that involves the Briscoes. Jay and Mark Briscoe are the only competitors competing on this year's Best in the World that wrestled the first one in 2006.

Below you can read ROH's tweet: