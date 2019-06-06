DJZ and Shane Strickland debuted their new ring names at tonight's WWE NXT live event in Largo, Florida.

Strickland is now using the name Isaiah Scott while DJZ is being called Joaquin Wilde.

Tonight's live event in Largo saw Scott team with Brennan Williams for a win over Jonah Rock and Elliot Sexton. Wilde defeated Kona Reeves in the opening match.

Tonight's live event was also the first official appearance of Damian Priest, the former Punishment Martinez. He defeated Cezar Bononi in singles action. As we've noted, WWE just began airing vignettes for Priest's upcoming arrival.

In other news from Largo, veteran female referee Carley Coop is trying out as a referee for the black & yellow brand this week. She called men's and women's matches on the show. Coop has been calling matches for more than 13 years, according to her Twitter account.

Below are Twitter photos of Scott, Wilde, Priest and Coop at tonight's show in Largo: