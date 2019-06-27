- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring the fiercest tug-of-wars.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the following names: The B-Team, Heavy Machinery, Zelina Vega, Lacey Evans, Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, EC3, Drake Maverick, and The IIconics.

- New "coming soon" vignettes for Killian Dain started airing on last night's WWE NXT episode. As noted, Dain returned to the brand at the recent Full Sail TV tapings, for an angle that should air on July 17. Below is a GIF from the vignette along with comments from Dain: