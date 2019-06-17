- WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman meeting Wish Kid Chad during a Make-A-Wish appearance before last week's RAW in San Jose, California.

- The next WWE 365 special will air on the WWE Network after Sunday's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view goes off the air. The one-hour documentary will focus on Alexa Bliss.

- WWE tweeted this clip of Natalya talking about how special it was to return to Canada for the weekend live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba. That show saw Natalya work a Triple Threat with Lacey Evans and winner Alexa Bliss. Natalya, who received a loud reaction at the Winnipeg show, also tweeted on the experience: