Nia Jax took to Twitter today to give an update on how she's doing after undergoing double knee surgery back on April 25.

Jax posted a new clip of her training at the gym and wrote, "Rehab is going well. 7 weeks post double ACL surgery."

Jax told another fan that she was doing great when they asked how her recovery was going.

Jax underwent double knee surgery back in late April after dealing with pain in both knees for more than one year. She returned to the gym in early May and noted on Twitter that she was "doing very well, better than doctors expected."

She noted last week that surgery was a success because she was able to "drop it down low" and then pick it back up "real slow." There's still no official word on when Jax will be back in action, but it was believed that she could be out for around 9 months, putting her back in time for the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

