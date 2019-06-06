- We noted before how Foot Locker, FILA and WWE recently partnered to release custom, limited edition sneakers for The New Day, Sasha Banks and WrestleMania. Courtesy of Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, above is new video of Woods, Big E and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston giving an exclusive look at their new kicks. This is the latest episode of the "I Just Love Kicks" series from Kofi.

- The feud between Kushida and Drew Gulak will continue on next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode with a Submission Match between the two. A tag team match with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly has also been announced for next week's episode on the WWE Network.

- Nia Jax continues to train for her WWE ring return after undergoing double knee surgery back on April 25. Jax had been dealing with pain in both knees for more than one year, but decided to work through it until after WrestleMania 35 season. She returned to the gym in early May and noted on Twitter that she was "doing very well, better than doctors expected."

In an update, Jax continues to make progress on her feet as she noted on Twitter that she was able to "drop it down low" and then pick it back up "real slow." She added that surgery was a success.

She wrote, "I was able to drop it down low! Surgery was a SUCCESS"

There's still no official word on when Jax will be back in action, but it was believed that she could be out for around 9 months, putting her back in time for the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

