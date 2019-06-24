- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's post-Stomping Grounds edition of WWE RAW from Everett, Washington in this new video.

- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has joined the exclusive 1500-day championship club, according to a new announcement by WWE. Kofi has held the WWE Title, the Intercontinental Title, the United States Title, and all four versions of the Tag Team Titles. Below is WWE's announcement on the milestone:

Kofi Kingston joins exclusive 1,500-day championship club Yet another milestone for Kofi Kingston (he does that a lot), as the WWE Champion has logged his 1,500th day as a titleholder to place him in truly rarified company. Kingston — who's also held the Intercontinental, United States and all four versions of the Tag Team Championship — is just one of five Superstars to accumulate 1,500 days as a titleholder in the post-WrestleMania era. Although Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund racked up years-long reigns in their day, only four other Superstars have crossed the 1,500 mark since the institution of The Showcase of the Immortals: Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Triple H and The Miz. No matter how you look at it, that's an impressive group to be counted among: Two Hall of Famers, a 16-time World Champion, and a fellow Grand Slam Champion. Congratulations once again to your W. W. E. World. Heavy. Weight. Champion.

- Nia Jax revealed on Instagram that she's now rocking a new hairstyle. You can see the look in the video below, along with a few Twitter exchanges she had with fans over her hair.

Jax underwent double knee surgery back on April 25 and is said to be doing great, ahead of schedule with her recovery. She should be back in time for the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

You're sad bc I cut my hair? Lol!! You know that 95 percent of your fave females celebs where extensions or wigs, right? https://t.co/9fOmwQaaBI — ?? (@NiaJaxWWE) June 24, 2019

Well...the constant travel, styling (ie blow drying, straightening, coloring) and hair pulling that goes along with the job has a big affect on our hair https://t.co/h85jwG2fX4 — ?? (@NiaJaxWWE) June 24, 2019