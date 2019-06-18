- Nikki Cross is set to be in Alexa Bliss' corner for her match with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. As seen above, Cross decided on being in Bliss' corner after Bayley's presence led to Cross and Bliss losing to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics on RAW.

- Former WCW and WWE star Big Vito turns 55 years old today while former WWE star Bam Neely turns 44 and former WCW star Kenny Kaos turns 49. Also, today would have been the 73rd birthday of the legendary Bruiser Brody, the 57th birthday of Japanese legend Mitsuharu Misawa and the 83rd birthday of wrestling legend Larry "The Axe" Hennig, who passed away in December.

- This week's WWE RAW from Los Angeles saw WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth make it through another show without dropping the title. Below are clips that did not air on RAW, including footage of Truth and Titus O'Neil under the ring during the ringside segment with Truth, Carmella and the Superstars who are chasing him: