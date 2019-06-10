For the first time since 2016, the Super-J Cup will be making its return. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the junior heavyweight tournament will be held in August, with three shows taking place in the United States for the first time. Talent from New Japan, CMLL, Ring of Honor and various other organizations will be involved.

The first round of the Super-J Cup will be held inside the Temple Theater in Tacoma, Washington on Thursday, August 22. On Saturday, August 24 the second round takes place inside the San Francisco State University Student Life Event Center in California. Long Beach will be the last stop of the tour, as the semifinals and finals will take place inside the Walter Pyramid on Sunday, August 25. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Monday, June 24.

The Super-J Cup was created by Jushin Thunder Liger in 1994. Wrestlers from AAA and ECW were involved during its inception and it has become a true platform for talented wrestlers. Winners of the tournament include Chris Benoit (1994), Jushin Thunder Liger (1995, 2000), Naomichi Marufuji (2004, 2009) and Kushida (2016).

Liger is set to be a producer for the 2019 Super-J Cup.