Today wrapped up the final B Block matches for this year's NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament. In the main event Will Ospreay defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to win the B Block. Ospreay will now meet Shingo Takagi in the finals on Wednesday.
B Block Matches
* BUSHI defeated Ren Narita
* Bandido defeated Rocky Romero
* YOH defeated Robbie Eagles
* El Phantasmo defeated DOUKI
* Will Ospreay defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to win the B Block.
A Block
* Shingo Takagi (18 pts - Winner)
* Taiji Ishimori (14 pts)
* Dragon Lee (14 pts)
* Marty Scurll (10 pts)
* SHO (10 pts)
* Jonathan Gresham (8 pts)
* Tiger Mask (6 pts)
* Titan (6 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 pts)
* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)
B Block
* Will Ospreay (14 pts - Winner)
* Ryusuke Taguchi (12 pts)
* El Phantasmo (12 pts)
* BUSHI (12 pts)
* YOH (12 pts)
* Robbie Eagles (10 pts)
* Bandido (10 pts)
* Rocky Romero (6 pts)
* DOUKI (2 pts)
* Ren Narita (0 points)
The NJPW BOTSJ Finals will take place on Wednesday, below is the announced card.
* Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay (BOTSJ Finals)
* Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP US Championship)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White