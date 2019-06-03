Today wrapped up the final B Block matches for this year's NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament. In the main event Will Ospreay defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to win the B Block. Ospreay will now meet Shingo Takagi in the finals on Wednesday.

B Block Matches

* BUSHI defeated Ren Narita

* Bandido defeated Rocky Romero

* YOH defeated Robbie Eagles

* El Phantasmo defeated DOUKI

* Will Ospreay defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to win the B Block.

A Block

* Shingo Takagi (18 pts - Winner)

* Taiji Ishimori (14 pts)

* Dragon Lee (14 pts)

* Marty Scurll (10 pts)

* SHO (10 pts)

* Jonathan Gresham (8 pts)

* Tiger Mask (6 pts)

* Titan (6 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 pts)

* TAKA Michinoku (0 pts)

B Block

* Will Ospreay (14 pts - Winner)

* Ryusuke Taguchi (12 pts)

* El Phantasmo (12 pts)

* BUSHI (12 pts)

* YOH (12 pts)

* Robbie Eagles (10 pts)

* Bandido (10 pts)

* Rocky Romero (6 pts)

* DOUKI (2 pts)

* Ren Narita (0 points)

The NJPW BOTSJ Finals will take place on Wednesday, below is the announced card.

* Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay (BOTSJ Finals)

* Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP US Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White