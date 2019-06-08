Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of NJPW Dominion from Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Join us for live coverage beginning at 3 am ET / 12 am ET.

All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

The show streams on NJPW World and FITE.

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Chris Jericho

IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Will Ospreay

NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Taichi (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jay White, Chase Owens and Taiji Ishimori

Jushin Thunder Liger and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

Satoshi Kojima vs. Shingo Takagi

Jon Moxley vs. Shota Umino