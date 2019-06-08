Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of NJPW Dominion from Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Join us for live coverage beginning at 3 am ET / 12 am ET.


IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Chris Jericho
IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Dragon Lee (c) vs. Will Ospreay
NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Taichi (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jay White, Chase Owens and Taiji Ishimori
Jushin Thunder Liger and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.
Satoshi Kojima vs. Shingo Takagi
Jon Moxley vs. Shota Umino