NJPW's Kawato San has just won the CMLL Super Lightweight Title at tonight's CMLL event. San defeated El Audaz for the title.

According to Lucha Blog, San is the third Japanese wrestler to win the title, before him was Masato Yakushiji and Kamaitachi (Hiromu Takahashi).

Before his match, David Finlay sent him good luck and after he won the title, Cody Hall sent him congratulations.

Impresionante duelo! Kawato San se apodera del Campeonato Mundial Super Ligero del CMLL derrotando a El Audaz! #SúperDomingoCMLL pic.twitter.com/6tzT6cLbm9 — Arena México (@Arena_MX) June 30, 2019