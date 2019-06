Night four of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Kizuna Road tour finished up earlier today with Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, SHO and YOH defeating Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in an elimination bout in the main event. Before that, Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe and Toru Yano successfully defended their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships against El Phantasmo, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens.

Below are the results from Kizuna Road:

* Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, SHO and YOH def. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Elimination bout)

- Suzuki eliminated via getting DQ'ed

- Okada eliminated Kanemaru via over the top rope

- Archer eliminated Okada via over the top rope

- Archer eliminated YOH via over the top rope

- Archer eliminated SHO via Claw

- Ishii eliminated Archer via over the top rope

- Taichi eliminated Ishii via over the top rope

- YOSHI-HASHI eliminated Taichi v. over the top rope

- YOSHI-HASHI eliminated Sabre Jr. via over the top rope

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe and Toru Yano (c) def. El Phantasmo, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships)

- Yano pinned Owens via roll up

* Jay White, Taiji Ishimori, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls and Ren Narita

- Ishimori submitted Narita via LeBell Lock

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi def. Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask

- SANADA submitted Tiger Mask via Skull End

* Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare def. Yuji Nagata and Shota Umino

- Henare pinned Umino via ura-nage

* Yuya Uemura def. Yota Tsuji

Night five of the Kizuna Road tour will take place on Wednesday, June 19 inside Kuki City Gymnasium.

The main event of the show will be Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano v. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi and DOUKI. Other matches on the card include:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Toa Henare, SHO and YOH v. Jay White, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi and Gedo

* Shota Umino and Kota Ibushi v. Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe v. EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI

* Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls and Ren Narita v. Chase Owens, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

* Tiger Mask and Yota Tsuji v. Lance Archer and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan v. Yuya Uemura and Yuji Nagata