Earlier today the entrants and blocks were officially announced for this year's G1 Climax tournament, which gets going in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on July 6.

The tournament is round robin style with the winner typically getting a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom in January. Hiroshi Tanahashi won last year's tournament by defeating Kota Ibushi in the finals.

Matches will be announced for the tournament tomorrow. Here's what A and B Block look like this year.

A Block

* Lance Archer

* EVIL

* Bad Luck Fale

* Kota Ibushi

* KENTA

* Kazuchika Okada

* Will Ospreay

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* SANADA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

B Block

* Jeff Cobb

* Hirooki Goto

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Jon Moxley

* Tetsuya Naito

* Juice Robinson

* Taichi

* Shingo Takagi

* Jay White

* Toru Yano