NJPW Southern Showdown took place earlier today at Festival Hall in Melbourne, Australia. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay retained the title against Robbie Eagles. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jay White and Bad Luck Fale.

Below are the full results:

* Toa Henare, Shota Umino, and Nick Bury defeated Andrew Villalobos, Mark Tui, and Michael Richards

* Slex defeated Aaron Solow

* Toru Yano and YOH defeated Gino Gambino and Taiji Ishimori

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

* El Phantasmo (c) defeated Rocky Romero (RPW British Cruiserweight Championship)

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) defeated Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Will Ospreay (c) defeated Robbie Eagles (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White and Bad Luck Fale