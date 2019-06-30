Night two of NJPW Southern Showdown took place earlier today in Sydney, Australia. For night one results, click here.

Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White, Robbie Eagles and Bad Luck Fale in the main event. The other big news out of the show was Robbie Eagles officially joined the ranks of CHAOS.

Below are the full results from the show.

* Michael Richards and Andrew Villalobos defeated Stevie Filip and Tome Filip

* Rocky Romero defeated Tony Kozina

* Jack Bonza defeated Mick Moretti

* Chase Owens defeated Aaron Solow

* Toru Yano, Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls defeated Gino Gambino, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Toa Henare

* Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White, Robbie Eagles and Bad Luck Fale