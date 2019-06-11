- Above is KENTA's return to NJPW at last Sunday's Dominion in Osaka, Japan. After being introduce by Katsuyori Shibata, Itami announced his entrance into this year's G1 Climax tournament.

- Ring of Honor announced Silas Young will face Jonathan Gresham in a Pure Rules Match at Best in the World on June 28 in Baltimore, Maryland. Here is the updated card.

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Jeff Cobb (ROH World Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Bandido (ROH World TV Championship)

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young (Pure Rules Match)

* Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee

* Flip Gordon vs. Rush

* Nick Aldis and Colt Cabana vs. The Briscoes

- Sumie Sakai will make her return to the ring after sustaining a broken orbital bone at G1 Supercard in April. Sukai will take on Karissa Rivera at the Best in the World TV tapings on June 29. As noted, also on the card is The Bricoes vs. Dragon Lee and Rush.

- The NJPW Global Twitter account threw a shot WWE's way last night after announcing they are releasing a free match every Monday night. The account wrote, "We know there's a real shortage of professional wrestling on Monday nights, so every week we make a new match from our archives free to watch!"