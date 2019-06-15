WWE announced a Fatal 5-Way Match on this Monday's RAW to determine WWE US Champion Samoa Joe's challenger at next Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds PPV.
The match will feature Braun Strowman, The Miz, Ricochet, Cesaro, and Bobby Lashley.
As noted, Baron Corbin will also announce who will be the special guest referee for his match against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan will also be appearing on RAW, thanks to the wild card rule.
Below is the updated PPV card.
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Special Guest Referee: TBA
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP (STEEL CAGE)
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP
Samoa Joe (c) vs. TBA
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Tony Nese (c) vs. TBA
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre