WWE announced a Fatal 5-Way Match on this Monday's RAW to determine WWE US Champion Samoa Joe's challenger at next Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds PPV.

The match will feature Braun Strowman, The Miz, Ricochet, Cesaro, and Bobby Lashley.

As noted, Baron Corbin will also announce who will be the special guest referee for his match against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan will also be appearing on RAW, thanks to the wild card rule.

Below is the updated PPV card.

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Special Guest Referee: TBA

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP (STEEL CAGE)

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP

Samoa Joe (c) vs. TBA

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Tony Nese (c) vs. TBA

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre