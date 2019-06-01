- Immediately following tonight's NXT TakeOver XXV, Triple H will join Cathy Kelley for a Q&A. The pre-show begins at 6:30 pm ET with the main card starting at 7 pm ET.

- NXT Referee D.A. Brewer cracked a joke about AEW and tonight's NXT TakeOver XXV on Twitter, "I will bet you Double to Nothing that there's nothing like #NXTTakeOver."

- The members of Undisputed Era look to be ready for their respective matches at tonight's show. Roderick Strong will face Matt Riddle, while Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly will be in a ladder match for the vacant NXT Tag Titles against The Forgotten Sons, The Street Profits, and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. Adam Cole will challenge for the NXT Championship when he goes up against Johnny Gargano. On Twitter, Cole commented, "Tonight is the night that I right this wrong. Tonight is the beginning of a new #ERA in NXT. Tonight, is mine."