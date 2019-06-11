- Above are highlights of Chris Jericho's post-match attack (and Hiroshi Tanahashi's save) on IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at last Sunday's Dominion. After the match, Jericho commented on if he would get involved in this year's G1 Climax, and referenced a WWE storyline where Jon Moxley (fka WWE's Dean Ambrose) destroyed his signature light-up jacket.

"Maybe I'll show up in the G1," Jericho said. "Maybe I want to be in the G1. What do you think about that? Maybe I'll enter the G1. Is Okada in the G1? Is Tanahashi in the G1? If they are, maybe I'll show up in the G1. And I'll kick Jon Moxley's ass, too. He still owes me $15,000 for ripping up my light-up jacket, three years ago."

- AXS TV sent Wrestling Inc. the following news on their upcoming lineup featuring Women of Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

* WOW and NJPW move to Saturday nights starting July 13.

* WOW season 2 premieres September 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

* Eight-week recap of WOW season 1 begins July 13 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

* Night 1 of NJPW G1 CLIMAX 29 Tournament will be broadcast LIVE from Dallas on July 6 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

* For the first time ever, AXS TV will air same-day, real-time coverage of NJPW's Saturday G1 CLIMAX events, kicking off July 13 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

- IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada spoke to the media after he retained the title against Chris Jericho at Dominion. Okada commented about how he felt their match went, and if he would have a rematch to get some revenge for the vicious post-match attack.

"That was absolutely a Jericho match," Okada admitted. "He has an uncanny ability to change the rhythm, think and catch you at times. He's a great wrestler. But I don't ever want to adopt that approach he has. I don't respect his style. I don't have any respect for that kind of low down fighting. He doesn't need it, after however long he's been in the business, in my opinion. ... I'm fine either way. If he wants me to put the belt on the line so I can get my revenge, that's cool. But I feel he's started something I need to finish."