The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas is advertising a special appearance by Paul Heyman for Monday's WWE RAW episode.

The arena issued an e-mail alert today that says, "See what Paul Heyman has in store for Monday Night RAW!"

There's no word yet on what Heyman could be doing at RAW. WWE hired Heyman and Eric Bischoff to work as Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown this week, with Heyman running the red brand and Bischoff running the blue brand, but it's been reported that these new roles will not be a part of any TV storyline, at least for now. It was also reported that Heyman will continue his TV role as the manager for Brock Lesnar.

The arena is also advertising Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Lacey Evans vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for Monday's RAW, likely as the dark main events if they happen.

Sean Pierce contributed to this article.