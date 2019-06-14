Tonight ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion and NWA World Tag Team Champion PCO went on Reddit to answer fan questions. The "Not Human" wrestler revealed who he would like to wrestle in the future, what he does while he's on the road, his career highlights, how long he will be wrestling for, working with Marty Scurll, and about the bumps he takes.

Who he would like to wrestle in the future:

"There is so many but I enjoyed the crazy match between Ibushi and Naito even if Ibushi said, 'I went blind after the match.' PCO IS NOT HUMAN Ibushi is!"

What he does while he's on the road:

"Not much to do on the road, being a straight edge. I like to read inspiring books or on human growth, even tho I'm not human. But in life, I like to play hockey, baseball, football, golf tennis, and ping pong. Train and doing sports with my only child my 10 years old daughter London."

His career highlights:

"First this year ROH Tag Champ, Six Man Tag Champ, NWA tag champ and Crocket cup winner with King, and having the biggest and most popular entrance at the MSG with Destro at G1 SuperCard...My feud with Bret and main eventing many WWE events against The Hitman and main eventing the Sold Out Montreal Forum on top of every superstar against Jaques."

How long he would like to be wrestling for:

"I will wrestle until reaching my goal and doing the things I've promised myself I would accomplish, it's personal but huge! Maybe 3 to 5 more good years."

What it's like working with Marty Scurll:

"Great wrestler, great person, just being so much fun being around him. I respect his wrestling knowledge. What a performer!"

His answer to someone asking about getting criticized for his age and the risks he takes:

"It's got nothing to do with age ... those bumps don't hurt me ... I do things that other wrestlers cannot do and that's what makes my style unique and original. That's who I am as a person... I don't know why I am like that ... I can drink 12 cans of Redbull and sleep tight at night."

PCO also talked about his time in MLW. You can read the whole Reddit AMA by clicking here.



