Former ECW and WCW performer Perry Saturn spoke with Bill Apter at the New England Wrestling Fan Fest. During the interview, Saturn gave an update on his current health status. He also touched upon his living situation in the Midwest along with his defining moment during his ECW tenure.

When asked about his past problems with drugs, Saturn revealed he has positively moved past those issues and has been recovering. Saturn also admitted to feeling physically better from previous CTE injuries.

"I don't have [the drug problem] anymore," Saturn said. "Nothing's going on now. I'm recovering. Getting better from the CTE. Huge gains. Gotten a lot better. It was very bleak at first. Some people, it goes good for. Some people, it doesn't. I was one of the lucky ones."

Saturn also admitted to being homeless at one point after his wrestling career. Fortunately, he said he found a way to overcome homelessness and now resides in Minnesota with his wife and her family.

"I have my own house," Saturn said. "I moved [to Minnesota] with my wife because her family is there."

Through Saturn has been involved in some of professional wrestling's peaks in both WCW and ECW, Saturn recalled a post-match victory in ECW as his defining moment. He stated that fans responded well to him victoriously raising a championship atop a ladder after defeating Sabu and Rob Van Dam in a tag team match.

"Me and John defeating Sabu with [Rob] Van Dam," Saturn said. "We got up on the ladders and held up the belts and the people were very receptive."

Regarding his fanbase, Saturn simply wanted to relay gratitude and thanks to those who have supported and followed him throughout his life. Additionally, he apologized for how he treated certain people in his past.

"Thank you," Saturn declared. "What else can I say other than thank you? Sorry I was such an asshole at times. But that's my personality and it's not going to go over well with everybody."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Wrestling Video with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.