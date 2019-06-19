WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will make his feature film debut in the horror movie, Tales From the Dead Zone, co-starring Corey Feldman (The Goonies, The Lost Boys, Stand By Me).

The movie is about a medical examiner conducting autopsies on victims of a horrible car crash, who imagines how they may have lived their lives. The anthology links four terrifying stories together.

"All four of the stories in the feature film have been shot," says director Barry J. Gillis. "We are gearing up now, to shoot the wrap around story, in the fall."

Gillis also discussed casting Hart and Feldman for the movie, noting that he's "happy with their performances."

"We get messages from people, who think it's a disaster," Gillis admitted. "It just boggles the mind. To me it's been a great idea since day one. Both are true professionals, and great actors. I'm happy with their performances."

Tales From The Dead Zone is slated to be released in 2020. You can check out the trailer in the video above, and the official movie poster below: