It appears WWE is updating the SmackDown Live logo for its October 2019 debut on FOX. The SmackDown Live facelift is shown in the below photo.

The photo above shows a glimpse of Smackdown Live's apparent new logo. In what looks to be a promotional still for SmackDown Live's transition to FOX this upcoming fall, the new look logo displays a new font, a varied color scheme, and a newer unique style. SmackDown Live looks to continue its use of the recognizable blue and thus will most likely continue to be referred to as 'The Blue Brand'.

Also pictured in the shot are WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Charlotte, Kofi Kingston (with the WWE Championship) and Bayley.

The Wildcard Rule was reportedly in response to the recent record low ratings to RAW and SmackDown make it easier for bigger name superstars to move between shows. It is still unclear which superstars will be on which show by October but it certainly appears SmackDown Live will have a brand new look as it begins on its new broadcasting home.

SmackDown Live is scheduled to officially begin airing on FOX on Friday October 4, 2019. SmackDown Live's current television home is stationed on the USA Network which hosts both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.