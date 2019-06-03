As seen in the video below, WWE NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven recently appeared for Insane Championship Wrestling to issue a challenge to NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm.

Niven has issued the challenge for a match at ICW's Shug's Hoose Party 6 Night 2 event on Sunday, July 28 in Glasgow, Scotland at The O2 Academy. Storm is expected to accept the challenge soon.

On a related note, Sasha Banks responded to the video of Niven's challenge and it sounds like she wants to get in on the NXT UK action. Banks wrote, "Can I?"

Banks' WWE status remains up in the air but it was reported that things are better after she met with Vince McMahon last week. It was said that Banks could be back in action for WWE some time this summer.

Below is the challenge from Niven to Storm, and Banks' tweet: