Plenty of seats are still available for the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, according to Ticketmaster.

As of this writing, tickets are still available at $27, $37, $57, $77, $92, $152, $227, $352, $502 and $652. There are just a handful of the $502 seats left and just two of the $652 seats.

Regarding low interest for the pay-per-view, two common themes on social media are how fans are saying they wouldn't want to dish out top dollar for matches they could see on TV or a card full of rematches, and how nothing on RAW or SmackDown excites them enough to want to attend a pay-per-view right now.

Stomping Grounds takes place on June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The arena has a capacity of 23,000, but WWE will likely set up for somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000. The arena seats 10,000 for football events, 19,100 for hockey events, and just over 20,000 for basketball and indoor soccer events.

As seen below, a fan tweeted screenshots of the Ticketmaster seating chart as of Monday. The blue dots are seats that were still available as of then. It looks like they haven't sold too many tickets since the screenshots were taken.

Stomping grounds is less than 2 weeks away. pic.twitter.com/YnRYuzSRNt — Victor (@TheVicMacias) June 10, 2019

Below is the current card for Stomping Grounds:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Special Referee: TBA by Corbin

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre