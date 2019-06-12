Rapper Cardi B made Twitter waves with WWE fans this week after she had a back & forth over her favorite wrestlers.

Cardi B noted that her favorites are Triple H, Batista, The Undertaker, Kane, and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Edge, Lita and Eddie Guerrero. One fan asked her if she liked WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin but she said, "He retired by the time I started watching wrestling."

Cardi's wrestling tweets brought a reply from Carmella, who said she just wore Cardi-inspired gear on SmackDown this week. Booker, Dana Brooke and Dolph Ziggler also responded. The exchange with fans began after the rapper previously paid tribute to Guerrero on Twitter.

You can see the related tweets below:

I used to watch wrestling ,my favs are booker T, Batista,eddie,Triple H ,edge,Lita https://t.co/YQm01Q801k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

Yes how can I forget the undertaker and Kane https://t.co/FU25gUNWbF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

He retired by the time I started watching wrestling https://t.co/BMcwzD2Bjw — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

???????? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) June 12, 2019

Ok girllll!!! Do a remix "I lie, I cheat, I steal " - only you can get it done ! — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 12, 2019

I can dig that! Appreciate the love. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 12, 2019