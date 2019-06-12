Rapper Cardi B made Twitter waves with WWE fans this week after she had a back & forth over her favorite wrestlers.

Cardi B noted that her favorites are Triple H, Batista, The Undertaker, Kane, and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Edge, Lita and Eddie Guerrero. One fan asked her if she liked WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin but she said, "He retired by the time I started watching wrestling."

Cardi's wrestling tweets brought a reply from Carmella, who said she just wore Cardi-inspired gear on SmackDown this week. Booker, Dana Brooke and Dolph Ziggler also responded. The exchange with fans began after the rapper previously paid tribute to Guerrero on Twitter.

You can see the related tweets below: