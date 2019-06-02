- Above, Kylie Rae commented on AEW after her match at last weekend's Double or Nothing. Rae went up against Awesome Kong, Britt Baker, and Nyla Rose with Baker picking up the victory by pinning Rae.

"Oh my God, this is amazing!" Rae said. "This is not amazing, I just got kicked in the face and it hurts. And I lost. But being here, it's amazing! This is insane, this is unbelievable. AEW, it's real."

- 2020 US Presidential Candidate (D) Andrew Yang tweeted out a comment about All Elite Wrestling. Yang wrote, "If the #YangGang were a wrestling promotion we would definitely be @AEWrestling."

- Adam Page welcomed a new puppy to the family, on Twitter he wrote, "Hello, this is my new son and dog friend. His name is Olowalu Kona Brienne of Tarth Ricky Baker Woltz and he is tough and mean." As noted, Page is scheduled to face Chris Jericho at AEW All Out on August 31 in Chicago to determine the inaugural AEW World Champion.