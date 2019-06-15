- Above, Juice Robinson hyped the upcoming NJPW G1 Climax opening day event in Dallas, Texas on July 6. Robinson checked out the American Airlines Center and tries out some local BBQ. Participants, blocks, and matches will be announced tomorrow and Monday for this year's G1 Climax.

- ROH announced Guerrillas of Destiny will defend the ROH World Tag Titles in a NYC Street Fight against The Briscoes at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa won the titles back in April at the G1 Supercard in MSG.

- PWG 16th Anniversary takes place at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles on July 26. Tickets go on sale June 20 at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. Below is the announced card for the event.

* Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz (c) vs. LAX (PWG Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* MJF vs. Darby Allin

* Brody King vs. David Starr

* Jungle Boy vs. Joey Janela

* Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, and Puma King vs. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Best Friends (Trent Barreta and Chuck Taylor)

* Flip Gordon vs. Trey Miguel