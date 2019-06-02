- The above video is a look at the greatest moments of AJ Styles' WWE career. The moments include when he debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble.

- CNN recently reported about the news how Ashley Massaro wanted her brain donated to CTE research. The article is available to read here.

For those who would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign for her daughter, can click here. So far $45,110 has been raised, with the goal being $100,000.

- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth had an interesting Sunday while at the golf course with Carmella. He lost his title from Jinder Mahal, but then quickly regained it. Below is the video of what happened: