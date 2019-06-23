- Above is the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is their favorite champion on the roster. As of this writing, 27% voted for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth while 23% voted for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, 15% for RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, 13% for WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, 8% for WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, 4% for WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, 4% for SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, 3% for WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan received just 1% each.

- Speaking of Bayley, below is a "Tale of the Tape" video for her match with Alexa Bliss at tonight's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view: