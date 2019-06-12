- Tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University began with a tribute to remember the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida on the three-year anniversary. The tribute consisted of 49 seconds of silence for the 49 victims of the shooting. WWE posted this video of the tribute.

- WWE stock was up 0.055% today, closing at $72.98 per share. Today's high was $73.64 and the low was $72.53.

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth keep his title because he was locked in a production equipment box all night. That box was shipped to Monday's RAW from Los Angeles later on in the show, with Truth still inside.

Truth took to Twitter today and posted a storyline update, calling for help because he's still stuck in the box. He wrote, "Help, help, With a Capital HELP!!! Somebody tell'em my phone is about to die! I'm trapped in a blue box, and it's headed to LA for Monday Night Raw!"

