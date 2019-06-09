Since being moved to the SmackDown roster, Aleister Black has been just cutting promos as he builds towards his first singles feud on the main roster. In this past week's episode, Black wondered which WWE Superstar would finally kick the door down and challenge him.

WWE also asked that question on Twitter, causing Randy Orton to retweet it and simply put his Twitter handle in response.

Orton apparently was in a challenging mood as he then tweeted out a message to WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. Orton won the IC Title against Rob Van Dam back in 2003 at Armageddon.

"And Finn Balor for that matter," Orton wrote. "First title I ever won is around his waist. Maybe I want it back."

This past Friday, Orton took on and defeated Triple H at WWE Super ShowDown.