- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video of WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at last Saturday's "Takeover: XXV" event. Baszler retained her title over Io Shirai at Takeover.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the momentum going into today's WWE Title match at Super ShowDown - champion Kofi Kingston or challenger Dolph Ziggler. As of this writing, 69% voted for Kofi.

- Randy Orton took to Twitter today and commented on his match with Triple H at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, which is just a few hours away.

Orton wrote, "Tonight I prove what I've known my entire career. I am BETTER than @TripleH. #WWESSD #HHHvsOrton"

