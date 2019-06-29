- The above video is about WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The under 2-minute video is a crash course on who Becky Lynch is, starting with her journey in NXT to being in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

- Renee Young tweeted on her official account about being sick and watching Hallmark movies, which one internet troll decided to ask her when she's leaving WWE and they ended by writing, "You are Sh--."

Young did reply back with, "I'm gonna stay forever" and the kissing face emoji. Below you can read the exchange:

When are you leaving wwe. You are s--t — Clouduk85 (@clouduk85) June 29, 2019

- Drake Maverick is lamenting about the WWE 24/7 Championship and his marriage. He reminded the WWE Universe that he would have been the champion for 11 days and now he's been married for 9 days. He then ended the tweet by saying that his life is in shambles. WWE's official Twitter even retweeted his "misery."

Below is Maverick's tweet: