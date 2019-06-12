WWE RAW announcer Renee Young is being considered as the host for the weekly WWE studio show that will premiere on FS1 later this year, according to The Big Lead.

There's no word yet on when Renee might be announced for the show, or who her co-host could be, but The Big Lead reports that she is "highly likely" to land the role of host.

As we've noted, Triple H revealed back in April that the weekly studio show will air on Fox Sports 1 on Tuesday nights, beginning in the fall. This will be the second WWE-Fox show as SmackDown begins airing Friday nights on the Fox broadcast network on October 4.

Renee is expected to be a good fit for the studio show after her work on the Talking Smack series that was a hit with fans.

The WWE studio show on Fox will feature discussions on the various WWE happenings, plus appearances by familiar faces from the past and present, according to Triple H. Triple H also said this is something he's wanted to do for a long time. Below is the clip from April where he revealed the show: