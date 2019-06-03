Samoa Joe is your new WWE United States Champion.

Tonight's RAW from Austin, TX saw Rey Mysterio relinquish the title and hand it over to Joe due to his separated shoulder. As we've noted, Rey suffered the injury during the title win over Joe at WWE Money In the Bank. Rey won with a botched pin, in a match that was cut short due to Joe's busted nose.

Joe is now a two-time WWE United States Champion.

Below are shots from tonight's segment on RAW, which saw Joe drop Rey into the Coquina Clutch. Rey had just warned Joe that he will be back to get the title.