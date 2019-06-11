On May 30th, 16-time world champion Ric Flair announced he was 'back in action' in a video on his YouTube channel. He followed that up with a second video the next day that had some direct shots taken at fellow legend Shawn Michaels. 'Naitch' joined Busted Open Radio and spoke with Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca about the videos.

"I came so close to dying in '17, I don't think people understand," explained Flair. "I had a 20 percent chance to live, I was septic, pneumonia, congestive heart failure, kidney failure, on and on. I decided this time when I woke up, I got nothing to lose. I'm not going to drink two beers and have an anxiety attack. The first time I drank beer (after the health scare) was at my wedding, and the two or three beers I had, and a glass of champagne, the anxiety was so bad, it wasn't worth drinking."

Following his most recent surgery, Flair had an epiphany, coupled with misconceptions that caused him to lose out on business opportunities.

"I just said, 'Hell, I'm going to say what I think and what I feel,' exclaimed Flair. "I had to rest for two days after I made that video. I was just making a point because I was losing business opportunities, people were thinking maybe he isn't going to come around. So, I had to do something to show some energy, just wanted to be energized and show people I still had it."

His second video generated as much, if not more buzz than the first. In that video Flair took aim at Michaels who had some pointed comments about Flair in the ESPN "30 for 30: Nature Boy" documentary years ago. Flair said that Michaels' remarks hurt his feelings.

"What I said was because he hurt my feelings, I was not questioning who he is," said Flair. "I called up Jim Ross (for JR's comments in the documentary) and cussed him out, but Jim was telling the truth. When you open yourself up (like he did) in that 30 for 30, you take the good with the bad.

"I didn't like what my own kids said about me. Anyone who knows me knows, if I have it in my pocket, it's theirs. I can assure you they all lived great lives. Was I there? No. It was a tough schedule and it is now. But you cannot even compare it to not coming home for three months."

