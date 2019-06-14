WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was interviewed by Busted Open Radio and discussed his recent health issues, as well as his recent surgeries. Flair was hospitalized in late May and revealed that he has had four different surgeries lately.

"I have had a total of four different surgeries, the fourth being about three weeks ago," said Flair. "I didn't tell anyone except my wife and family, I didn't tell Ashley because I didn't want her to worry about it. They went in the first time to look for blockage, I had none. The second time they put me to sleep and they tried to shock my heart. What was happening, my heart was going into a-fib, that stay lasted two days. The third time I went in and had an ablation where it is like soldering your heart together, I was great for three days at that time, but it didn't work."

The most recent surgery led to the postponement of "The Roast of Ric Flair" that was scheduled for Starrcade several weeks ago. Flair noted that when he went to the hospital, doctors found a blood clot that had gotten close to his lung.

"The last time I went in, I couldn't breathe. It had been bothering me for a couple of days," Flair recalled. "But this was to the point where I couldn't walk for two steps, sitting down I was great. The only way to get myself into the hospital and follow protocol, because of the number of people ahead of me, was to go to the emergency room. I was straight through, 30 seconds from door to door and someone got a picture of me. That is how things went upside down.

"I'm glad I went, they found a blood clot that had broken off of my leg and went to my lung, that was taken care of. That is why the surgery was put off for three days. I had fluid on my heart from the anesthesia from the three other surgeries. I lost nine pounds of fluid over those three days because of the Lasix. I have taken Lasixs before, but then I had twenty drinks, so it evened out."

Flair admitted he could have rested following his second procedure. But the allure of spending some time with 'the boys' and the disappointment of canceling a commitment was too much for Flair to ignore.

"After I shocked my heart, I got on a plane and flew to London," Flair stated. "I look forward to seeing all the guys. It was in Liverpool. Bret (Hart) was there, Kevin Nash, Bischoff, Scott Hall, Waltman, and Jericho, thirty years from now you appreciate those moments."

Many, including Flair, have said that drinking contributed to his health issues. Flair somewhat recanted that claim with a new version of why his major scare in 2017 happened.

"I had surgery three years prior (to 2017 health scare) for an emergency appendectomy," Flair explained. "I sat up in bed because I didn't want to stay in the hospital, got a hernia and intestinal blockage, so three surgeries in three days. I went septic and while the drinking weakened my system, a one in a million situation occurs where your intestines can start leaking. That is why I went septic. I found out the drinking isn't what did it, it weakened my system, but it was a result of the going septic."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.