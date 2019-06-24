New WWE United States Champion Ricochet took to Twitter today and said he woke up from the win at last night's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view with a stiff neck and a sore back. Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe last night to begin his first main roster singles title run.

"I don't do it for the "[star emoji] Ratings." I don't do it for the [money emoji]. I do it because I love it. Today I woke up tired. Today I woke up with a stiff neck. Today I woke up with a sore back. But I'd do it all over, it's all worth it. Because today, I woke up as #UnitedStatesChampion," he wrote.

Ricochet is set to face AJ Styles in a non-title match during tonight's WWE RAW from Everett, Washington. You can see his full tweet below: