- Sheamus trains with injured WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, the 83rd episode. The episode features a neck rehab workout.

"WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... What can I say about Tommaso Ciampa? The man is walking talking inspiration story, with all of the stumbling blocks put in his way as he climbed through the ranks of world wrestling, he never ever gave up. He's just about injured every part of his body, and his latest neck problem involved some of the most serious surgery imaginable. Yet, he's still fighting and after the workout we did in his home in Orlando surrounded by his dogs & even a new baby, I know he'll be back in a WWE ring stronger than ever and more determined to reach the top. At his home gym, Tommaso put me through a rigorous warm-up and stretching routine before 3 rounds of Push-Pull sets with the emphasis always being about getting slowly stronger bit-by-bit while protecting his neck. That's why he calls his workout regime Baby Steps and why he must the most perfect representative of... Brave Change," Sheamus wrote with the video.

- WWE stock was down 0.46% today, closing at $73.15 per share. Today's high was $73.49 and the low was $71.69.

- New WWE United States Champion Ricochet botched his entrance at last night's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, before the win over Samoa Joe.

He acknowledged the botch on Twitter and wrote, "Not my best one! Bahahaha [laugh emoji]"

Cedric Alexander responded, "All them wings and no air [laugh emoji]"

The champ later wrote about what caused the botch after a fan referenced a "no capes!" moment from The Incredibles movie. He wrote, "I know! I actually thought about this before the match started! I wanted to take it off before I ran to the ring, but I started running and thought 'yeah, I didn't take this jacket off yet....Dang.'"

All them wings and no air ?? — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 24, 2019

I know! I actually thought about this before the match started!



I wanted to take it off before I ran to the ring, but I started running and thought "yeah, I didn't take this jacket off yet....Dang." https://t.co/OVxE0mebHd — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 24, 2019