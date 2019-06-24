As noted, the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view saw Ricochet capture the WWE United States Title from Samoa Joe. Above is post-show video of Ricochet talking to Sarah Schreiber about the big win.

"It's honestly... it's unbelievable, man. It's so cool," Ricochet said. "Like I said on the Kickoff show, I worked so hard for it, just to get an opportunity at a title like this. I had that opportunity tonight and I've been saying for weeks, I'm just going to take this momentum and keep going with it, and that's exactly what I did tonight, and I capitalized, and like I said before, what better way to make an impact here than to become the new United States Champion, and tonight I did that. Man, it's unbelievable. It's so cool."

There was a post-match segment on the pay-per-view where Ricochet returned to the Gorilla Position backstage and was congratulated by several Superstars, including WWE Hall of Famer Triple H. Schreiber asked what the backstage support from the roster felt like, and what the huge hug from Triple H meant.

"Moments like that are what I've been dreaming of, to have something like that, it's an incredible feeling. And to have the support of everyone back there was awesome, to come back and see that. If Kacy was here that would've made it even better, but she's at home watching, so that's cool. Probably crying, she's the best. She knows as much as anybody how big of an opportunity this was for me and just how big this is for me in general. So, honestly it's amazing," he said.

The "Kacy" Ricochet mentioned is WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro of Ninja Warrior fame. As seen below, Catanzaro tweeted about her boyfriend's big title win.

"And NEW! So proud," she wrote. Ricochet responded to that tweet and they both professed their love for each other.

Ricochet was congratulated by several others on Twitter after his first big main roster singles win, including Kalisto, No Way Jose, Cedric Alexander, and Natalya.

Kalisto wrote, "@KingRicochet congratulations champ.. maybe one day we will meet again.. #WWEStompingGrounds"

Jose wrote, "Dreams come true! Congratulations @KingRicochet! Keep showing them why you're the #OneAndOnly"

WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman praised both Ricochet and Joe. He wrote, "Joe & Ricochet out there showing everyone what's up. #WWEStompingGrounds"

As noted, Ricochet is set to face AJ Styles in a non-title match on tonight's RAW.

Below are the related tweets from Catanzaro and the others:

I love you too cutie ?? — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) June 24, 2019

@KingRicochet congratulations champ.. ?? maybe one day we will meet again.. #WWEStompingGrounds — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) June 24, 2019