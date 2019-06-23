Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe at tonight's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view to become the new WWE United States Champion.
This is Ricochet's first title reign on WWE's main roster. Joe's reign began back on the June 3 RAW episode as the injured Rey Mysterio relinquished the belt and handed it over to him.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington:
Reach up for greatness, @KingRicochet. #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/3htTN6t9mg— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
Spoiler alert: @SamoaJoe is going to give @KingRicochet HELL tonight. #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/Fv79e6MBge— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
We literally warned you. #USTitle #WWEStompingGrounds @SamoaJoe @KingRicochet https://t.co/ChG8yErAGa pic.twitter.com/foyvPRCXrI— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
"Come on, @KingRicochet." - @SamoaJoe and, most likely, the entire @WWEUniverse ?? #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/nr49gltX30— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2019
.@KingRicochet puts a boot RIGHT ON THE EAR of @SamoaJoe in this WAR for the #USTitle at #WWEStompingGrounds! pic.twitter.com/1mce6u6UkX— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
But like, howwwwww? #WWEStompingGrounds @KingRicochet @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/M78r141Zow— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
6??3??0?? = NEW CHAMP@KingRicochet has defeated @SamoaJoe to claim his FIRST title in @WWE! #WWEStompingGrounds #AndNew pic.twitter.com/1PJ8dyBe4L— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
Take it all in... champ. #USTitle #AndNew #WWEStompingGrounds @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/DzZBrLeamf— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 24, 2019
You deserve it, @KingRicochet. ???? #WWEStompingGrounds #AndNew pic.twitter.com/bMZe4BchQ5— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 24, 2019
#NXTProud. #WeAreNXT #WWEStompingGrounds @KingRicochet @TripleH pic.twitter.com/P9d4VCu2uV— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 24, 2019