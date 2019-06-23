Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe at tonight's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view to become the new WWE United States Champion.

This is Ricochet's first title reign on WWE's main roster. Joe's reign began back on the June 3 RAW episode as the injured Rey Mysterio relinquished the belt and handed it over to him.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington: