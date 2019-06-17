- As noted, Wednesday's WWE NXT UK show will feature the first women's Battle Royal for the brand, to crown a new #1 contender to NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm. The match will feature Piper Niven, Killer Kelly, Candy Floss, Jinny, Nina Samuels, Isla Dawn, Rhea Ripley, Xia Brookside, Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert.

Below is video of Sid Scala, the Assistant to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, discussing Wednesday's big match. It's revealed that the winner of the Battle Royal will receive the title shot at any time of her choosing.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Los Angeles for this week's Main Event episode:

* Sarah Logan vs. Dana Brooke

* Robert Roode vs. Cedric Alexander

- Below is a promo for tomorrow's WWE Stomping Grounds edition of SmackDown, featuring Alexa Bliss hosting SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on "A Moment of Bliss" and Dolph Ziggler vs. Xavier Woods in singles action: